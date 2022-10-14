2
Menu
Sports

Man Utd 'celebrates' Nigerian goalie who thwarted Ronaldo and co in UEL clash

Ronaldo Congratulates Uzoho | Man United.jfif Uzoho being congratulated by Cristiano Ronaldo

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester United's Twitter handle, officially recognized the efforts of an opposing goalie in the person of Francis Uzoho.

The 23-year-old Nigerian Super Eagles goalkeeper was the star of the Europa League fixture between the Manchester side and Omonia Nicosia on Thursday night.

"Recognising a top performance from Francis Uzoho," Man United tweeted with a photo of the goalie being congratulated by Cristiano Ronaldo, who he had thwarted on a number of occasions.

The Super Eagle was in spectacular form in Thursday’s Europa League encounter although Omonia Nicosia bowed 1-0 to the Red Devils courtesy of a last-gasp effort by super-sub Scott Mctominay.

Prior to that, Uzoho had denied Cristiano Ronaldo, and Marcus Rashford from scoring - in the process accrued an impressive 12 saves – with nine of them coming from inside the box, a goal.com report stated.

The loss notwithstanding, the 23-year-old has been up in the trends on Twitter with fans calling on Manchester United to sign Uzoho as a replacement for their goalie, David de Gea.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS