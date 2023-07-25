Man Utd coach Erik ten Hag delivers verdict on Kobbie Mainoo's performance against Arsenal

Manchester United coach, Erik ten Hag,

Manchester United's coach, Erik ten Hag, has heaped praises on Kobbie Mainoo's impressive pre-season performance against Arsenal.

The English player of Ghanaian descent showcased his talent for the Red Devils in a resounding 2-0 victory over Arsenal, playing in the number six role.



The young talent showcased exceptional movement and composure in defensive midfield, excelling with a 100 per cent success rate in his ground duels. He completed 23 out of his 24 passes and got an assist in the match.



After the game, the Manchester United boss was full of praise for Mainoo’s decent display, indicating that the youngster will be given more opportunities to showcase his talent on the big stage.



“It’s fantastic. Manchester United are famous for always bringing young players through and he can be one, but we have to see. We have confidence, he’s playing with confidence and I really liked his performance.”

“He showed it, then in the spring he got injured, so we’re really happy there are more youngsters with us now and they’re all doing very good, but I don’t want to raise expectations too high.”



“We have to see, the Premier League is tough, but definitely, you can see, we have some really good young players who can play a role in our squad. But the bar is high.”



