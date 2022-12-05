3
Man Utd coach Ten Hag registers 17-year-old Ghanaian midfielder in Europa League squad

Kobbie Mainoo Has Been Training With The Manchester Uniteds Squad2.jpeg 17-year-old midffieldeer, Kobbie Mainoo

17-year-old Ghanaian midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo has been included in Manchester United's squad for the team's training tour in Spain.

This comes after the Ghanaian youngster was named in Manchester United's UEFA Europa League B squad for the 2022/23 season.

Mainoo joined Travis Binnion’s Under-18s squad in 2021 and excelled throughout the season, showing off excellent vision and technical ability in the middle of the park and has been awarded by Erik Ten Hag.

The 17-year-old has been training with the United first-team squad before the start of the 2022/2023 football season and he has now been added to the club’s Europa League B squad.

After spending a week in Spain, the United squad will return to Carrington and continue working towards the next competitive fixture, in the Carabao Cup against Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday 21 December.

Kobbie Mainoo was born to Ghanaian parents in the UK on April, 19, 2005.

