Man Utd legend Paul Scholes slam Kobbie Mainoo and Garnacho over training 'standards'

Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has criticised Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo for having their hoods up during a rainy training session.

The Red Devils' young stars were pictured shielding from the rain during a wet and windy session at their Trafford Training Centre, much to the displeasure of the former midfielder. Scholes admitted he has no problem with players wearing hats and gloves but says having a hood up will prevent them from performing to the required standards.



Since retiring, Scholes has taken an active role as a pundit but perhaps has not adapted to the change in standards at a modern football club. The former England international was a no-nonsense, classic midfielder who thrived under the tough leadership of Sir Alex Ferguson and never received the softer management style that so many current players need.



Reposting an official Manchester United upload on his Instagram story, Scholes said: "Don't mind hats and gloves but no way can you train properly with your hood up... standards begin on the training pitch... bye!"

Mainoo has started each of the last 15 Premier League games for Manchester United and bagged his second league goal with a stunning strike against Liverpool on Sunday. Additionally, Garnacho is enjoying his best season in a red shirt, providing 13 goal contributions in all competitions under Erik ten Hag.



Despite dropping points to their arch-rivals, hopes of a spot in next season's Champions League is not out of the question for United. With fifth spot likely to secure a place in the competition, the Red Devils still have a good chance of qualifying with Aston Villa and Tottenham having to play the top three before the campaign ends.



