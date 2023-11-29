Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand 'runs away' from Messi allegations amid social media condemnation

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has recanted an unfounded allegation he made against Argentine football great Lionel Messi, blaming it on ‘sarcasm’.

Rio Ferdinand drew the ire of fans of Lionel Messi after he claimed on his podcast that Messi unfollowed Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho on Instagram due to the player’s preference for Ronaldo over him.



The former England centre-back claimed to have picked up the information from Garnacho and that the winger does not hide his Ronaldo bias.



Ferdinand has told his Vibe with Five YouTube channel of Garnacho – who even wears Ronaldo-inspired Nike Vapor 15 Mercurial Dream Speed boots: “You know what I like about him? He doesn't give a f*ck. Garnacho told me that Messi unfollowed him just because he makes no secret of preferring Ronaldo. He comes out, don't care, ‘I'm a Ronaldo man’. Who's the GOAT? Ronaldo. (Even) when he's in the Argentina squad.”



His comment attracted a response from the brother of Garnacho who described it as false and an attempt to set up his brother against Messi.



Roberto as the brother is known posted on X: "Fake, Messi never followed him, stop making stuff up just to create hate, garna loves and admires both of them and you all Trying to create a rivalry."



Before adding: "I’ve even seen videos of Messi showing the World Cup to garna, mate if u knew how we celebrated it at home." He then clarified: "Wow. This isn’t even targeted to Rio specifically it was just the incorrect info on Garna’s name about this from many people in general, wanted to just make it clear!".

Responding to the intervention by Garnacho’s brother, Ferdinand posted “Was sarcasm, bro…”.



Garnacho has become topical following his ridiculous overhead kick in Manchester United’s 3-0 victory over Everton on Sunday, November 26, 2023.



The teenager got United off to a great start with the first goal within two minutes before Rashford and Martial completed the victory in the second half.





Was sarcasm bro… — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 28, 2023

