0
Menu
Sports

Man Utd legend Van der Sar admitted to hospital after brain haemorrhage

Edwin Van Der Sar Brai Former Manchester United goalkeeper, Edwin van der Sar

Fri, 7 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Manchester United goalkeeper, Edwin van der Sar has been admitted to the hospital after suffering a brain haemorrhage while on holiday in Croatia.

The 52-year-old Dutchman was taken by helicopter to a hospital, on Friday afternoon, where he is currently in intensive care.

Van der Sar, who recently stepped down as chief executive at Ajax, experienced bleeding around his brain while vacationing on a Croatian island.

Ajax has released a statement confirming the situation and expressing their support for the former goalkeeper.

The statement said: "On Friday, Edwin van der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain. He’s currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition.

"Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow. Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We’re thinking of you."

Van der Sar enjoyed a successful career as a goalkeeper, notably representing Manchester United and Ajax.

After retiring from playing, he transitioned into a management role, contributing to Ajax's operations as chief executive.

JNA/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George raises alarm over GRA contract awarded to delisted UK company
Two nurses being investigated for allowing a patient to die over momo payment
Pastor who had an affair with wife of Oyerepa FM worker exposed
Okoe Boye spars with Sammy Gyamfi on live TV
Bawumia's aide ‘exposes’ Alan’s boy
Ablakwa blows alarm on US$48m contract awarded by Ursula without PPA approval
Ablakwa blows alarm on US$48m contract awarded by Ursula without PPA approval
Is KT Hammond conscious when he speaks? – Randy Abbey
Bull dogs attack, kill eight-year-old boy in Kumasi
100 years from now, some Ghanaians will accept LGBTQ+ – Ursula