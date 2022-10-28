Man Utd legends, football fans slam Brazil's Antony for 'pointless' showboating in Europa League win

Antony doing his trademark spin (Photo Credit: ESPN)

Manchester United legends, Robbie Savage and Paul Scholes have criticized Manchester United's new signing, Antony for doing his trademark spin against Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Antony pulled off the trick and got loud cheers at Old Trafford before passing the ball out for a goal kick while the game was scoreless.



Reacting to the Brazilian's trick on BT sports, Savage said: "It's quite embarrassing"



Whereas Scholes who was also on BT Sports could not wrap his head around the purpose of the trick. "I don't know what he is doing. It's ridiculous. It's showboating."



While many Man United fans enjoyed the skill, rival fans lash out at the Brazilian, claiming the skill is pointless.



Manchester United won the game 3-0 thanks to goals from, Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking after the win, head coach, Erik Ten Haag said he will correct Antony regarding his spin move.



"I don't have a problem with that, as long as it's functional. For me, I demand more runs behind, often more in the box, and more temple dribbles especially more playing the pocket. And so we demand more dominance in this game and now there is a trick like this, it's nice. As long as it's functional, if you're not losing the ball, and if you are attracting players, then it's okay. But it's a trick, and because of a trick, then I will correct him," he said at his post-match.



Check out some reactions below





Thing is, what Antony did might be unnecessary and a bit disrespectful but the fans who have paid to watch this game will remember it and talk about it afterwards. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) October 27, 2022

Antony’s spin might just be the most pointless skill I’ve ever seen in my life. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) October 27, 2022

People losing their minds over Antony’s spin move as if yesterday was the first time he’s done it. Pointless or not it’s the signature move he has associated with his whole career. Don’t really get all the fuss and faux anger . Every YouTube video of his the last 3 years has it — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) October 28, 2022

Don’t even care if those Antony spins lead to anything, as long as rivals keep crying then I want more and more, press their necks ???? — Trey (@UTDTrey) October 27, 2022

The hate players like Antony, Vinicius and Neymar get for showboating makes me wonder if Ronaldinho will be loved if he was playing in this era. — Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) October 27, 2022

Literally slows the play down and there’s no positives at all - so what’s the point? — DB Blues (@BluesDB) October 27, 2022













EE/KPE