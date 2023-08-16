Man Utd's Andre Onana is fifth African goalie to feature in the Premier League

Andre Onana

Manchester United's new goalkeeper, André Onana, has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the fifth African goalkeeper to grace the Premier League stage.

The Cameroonian shot-stopper marked his debut against Wolves on Monday, August 14, 2023.



The distinguished roster of African goalkeeping talents who have plied their trade in the Premier League includes:



a. Former Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Kingson, who represented Blackpool and others.



b. Zimbabwean goalie Bruce Grobbelaar, who donned the jerseys of Liverpool and Southampton.



c. Nigerian goalkeeper Carl Ikeme, who stood guard for Wolves,

d. Senegal's pride Édouard Mendy, a pivotal part of Chelsea's defense.



In his inaugural Premier League appearance, Onana illustrated his mettle as a formidable presence between the posts.



His adept shot-stopping ability was on full display as he executed crucial saves, ultimately contributing to Manchester United's 1-0 victory and preserving a clean sheet.



Onana completed an impressive 51 touches, made eight recoveries, and demonstrated his agility with six critical saves.