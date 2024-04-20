Man Utd star Kobbie Mainoo gets a tattoo of his mother on his birthday

English-born player of Ghanaian descent, Kobbie Mainoo

English-born player of Ghanaian descent, Kobbie Mainoo, has gotten a tattoo of his Ghanaian mother, Abena Herold, on his hand.

The Manchester United midfielder, who is having one of the best periods of his career, got a tattoo of his mother on his birthday.



Kobbie Mainoo turned 19 on April 20, 2024.



The youngster showcased a picture of him getting the tattoo on his Instagram page to show how much his mother means to him.



Kobbie Mainoo was born to Ghanaian parents Felix Mainoo and Abena Herold.



The Mainoos who have two children, Jordan Hames and Kobbie Mainoo, have lived in Stockport, England for most of their lives.

Despite being born in England, the Ghana Football Association hoped to get the youngster to switch nationalities to represent the country of his parents.



However, England’s head coach Gareth Southgate who identified the Manchester United player’s potential seized the opportunity to hand him his debut call-up.



Kobbie Mainoo made his debut for England in their friendly game against Brazil on Saturday, March 23, 2024.





????????????????????????????x???????? descent, Kobbie Mainoo has gotten a tattoo of his Ghanaian mother, Abena Herold on his hand.



The Manchester United midfielder got the tattoo of his mother to mark his 19th birthday. pic.twitter.com/nEk8vd1RNb — Joseph Adamafio (@josephadamafio) April 20, 2024

JNA/BB