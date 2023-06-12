1
Man arrested for allegedly brandishing weapon at football match in Kpando

Kofi Godsway Suspect Kofi Godsway

Mon, 12 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has arrested Kofi Godsway for alleged threats of harm and possession of a firearm without authorization during a football game at the Kpando Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

However, his accomplice, Selorm alias Dangote, who also allegedly pulled a weapon to cause harm, escaped, and he is still on the run.

A search conducted on a Nissan pickup vehicle used by the suspects led to the retrieval of one (1) pump-action gun, one (1) locally manufactured pistol, one (1) Desert Eagle foreign pistol, and 13mm cartridges.

Also, the police retrieved items from the suspect, which included one (1) long knife, one (1) vehicle registration number plate, one (1) motorbike registration number plate, and an ammunition waist belt.



LSN/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
