Man claiming to be Raphael Dwamena's real father pops up, makes allegations against younger brother

Frederick Kwabena Dwamena, a man claiming to be the father of late Ghanaian footballer, Raphael Dwamena has popped up, alleging that the family has sidelined him.

Frederick Dwamena who claims to hail from Asamankese, noted in an interview with a TikTok user Kwadwo Brown that the known father of Raphael Dwamena, Patrick Amoako Sefa is actually his younger brother.



He accused his supposed younger brother of seeking to tarnish his image and reportedly passing negative remarks about him.



Frederick Dwamena decried that he deserved recognition and respect from the family and that he ought to be involved in the planning of his supposed son’s funeral.



“Raphael Dwamena is my son and we gave birth to him at Asamankese. His mother took him away when she came for a visit here. My junior brother, Bronx Man who is a few years older than Raphael is now claiming to be the father. He is not thinking about the issue, he is looking to profit from it.



“My younger brother has been disgracing me. I moved to his house in Nkawkaw but he sacked me. They don’t want to get close to him. Raphael is my firstborn. My brother, Patrick Amoako Sefa is claiming to be the father of Dwamena because he took care of him. My name is Frederick Kwabena Dwamena.



“My brother is going round parading falsehood. He is only looking out for his interest and benefit. Dwamena is my biological son and if anyone claims that he’s father then he is lying. He claims I threw the kid away, how can I do it? When the opportunity came for him to go, my brother stood in for him as the father but he was not the real one,” he said.

The 28-year-old Ghanaian striker died on Saturday, November 11, 2023, during an Albanian league match between his side Egnatia and Partizani.



Raphael Dwamena, who had a documented history of heart problems, collapsed on the field and passed away while being transported to the hospital in an ambulance.



The body of the late Dwamena has since been flown to Ghana and was received on arrival by some family members and GFA officials.



The date for his burial has yet to be announced.







EK