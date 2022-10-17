14
Man in Hearts of Oak jersey captured sprinkling 'juju' in goal-post before AS Bamako game

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A video has surfaced online that captures a man believed to be an official of Accra Hearts of Oak sprinkling a substance in the goalposts at the Accra Sports Stadium before their match against AS Real Bamako in the CAF Confederations Cup kicked off on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

The Phobians had lost the first leg 3-0 and needed to beat Bamako by four unanswered goals to progress to the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup.

In the trending video, a man, who was in Hearts of Oak jersey, was caught on camera, pouring water into one of the goalposts.

A short while after the water-pouring antics, four ball boys entered the pitch with balls and began to shoot into the same goal.

The gesture is implied to represent Hearts of Oak scoring four goals in the game to overturn the scoreline.

Unfortunately, the gods may have been on sabbatical that day as Hearts only scored one goal. The aggregate, therefore, ended 3-1 in favour of Bamako, who sailed through to the group stage.

EE/KPE

