Sports News

Manage players well – Karim Zito to Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Karim Zito, has advised newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah, to manage players well if he can succeed with the porcupine warriors.

The former Ghana FA presidential aspirant following his appointment has received a lot of advise and words of encouragement from former players, administrators and others and Abdul Karim Zito is the latest to add his voice to his appointment.



Despite backing him to succeed, he has implored him to apply strict rules on players in order to make them stay fit.

“Legends of the club are planning to meet Nana Yaw Amponsah about implementing strict rules to help the players in staying fit thus overcoming long hours of social media, womanizing and other stuff” He told Kwaku Osei TV.



Nana Yaw Amponsah is set to present his management team to the Board of Directors in a meeting today.

