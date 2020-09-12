Manchester City joins race for talented Jeremy Doku

Click for Market Deals →
Manchester City are interested in snapping up one of Belgium's crown jewels Jermey Doku from Anderlecht.The recently capped Belgium International who netted on his first start is a wanted man as the citizens want to use their former captain who is now coach of Anderlecht to woe the youngster.
The talented Anderlecht player was in fine form in the 2019/2020 league season attracting interest from a lot of clubs from around Europe.
Doku, 18, has been one of the most sought after players having scored eight goals in 27 games while providing three assists before the Belgian season was annulled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
His blistering pace, skill and eye for goal has alerted the like of Liverpool, AC Milan, Everton, Chelsea, Newcastle United and the likes.
The Belgian side are in financial turmoil due to the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic but are still determined to keep hold of their prized asset.
Doku has been a star performer for Anderlecht this season in the Belgian Jupiler Pro league and has been tipped for big things in future but his future remains shrouded in mystery.
Jeremy Doku's contract with Anderlecht runs till June 2022.
