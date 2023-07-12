1
Manchester City star Erling Haaland captured with Kim Kardashian

Haaland Kim Cool Erling Haaland and Kim Kardashan

Wed, 12 Jul 2023 Source: goal.com

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland was pictured with famous model Kim Kardashian at a Dolce & Gabbana event.

WHAT HAPPENED? While it may seem that there are no links between the Norwegian striker and the lifestyle celebrity, the two are brand ambassadors for the famous clothing brand, Dolce & Gabbana. The American superstar posted multiple photos on her Instagram including the snap with Haaland.

THE GOSSIP: Fans immediately took to social media after the photo was revealed to talk about Kardashian having linked up with PSG's Kylian Mbappe just a week earlier.

WHAT NEXT? Haaland still has some time on his hands before the Premier League record-breaker starts training with Manchester City. The Norwegian was given extra days off as he was involved in international matches at the end of last season.

