Manchester City to sign Ghanaian teenager

Kwadwo Kyeremeh Baah

Manchester City has agreed on a deal in principle to sign Kwadwo Kyeremeh Baah from Rochdale AFC at the end of the season.

The German-born winger of Ghanaian descent has been the subject of interest from a number of clubs in the Premier League but City has reportedly won the race for his signature.



The 18-year-old will join Pep Guardiola’s squad when his Rochdale contract expires in the summer after an agreement was reached on Monday.

Baah has scored 3 goals in 18 appearances for the League One side this season