Manchester United close to signing Japanese-Ghanaian goalkeeper Zion Suzuki

English Premier League club Manchester United is reportedly close to securing the services of Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who has Ghanaian heritage through his mother.

Born in 2003 in Arkansas, USA, Suzuki is the son of a Japanese father and a Ghanaian Ewe mother.



The Red Devils, under the management of Erik ten Hag, have been tracking the Urawa Red Diamonds goalkeeper for the past six years and have now made a formal bid of £5 million.



United's interest in Suzuki was first reported by Japanese news portal Sponichi Annex, and the club has been monitoring the 20-year-old since 2017.



If the deal goes through, it would become a record transfer fee for a J League club, surpassing the £4.5 million Celtic paid for Kyogo Furuhashi in 2021.



While Suzuki has represented Japan at various youth levels, he is yet to make his senior international debut.

He turned professional with Urawa in 2018 at the age of 16 but has made only eight appearances in the J League, mainly serving as the backup to first-choice goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa.



Manchester United's pursuit of Inter Milan's Andre Onana has been well-documented, but financial constraints have made negotiations difficult.



With a reported summer budget of £100 million, the Red Devils are seeking a bargain, and Suzuki, available for £5 million, fits that criteria.



With the departure of David De Gea and uncertainty surrounding Dean Henderson's future, Manchester United is in need of goalkeeping reinforcements.



While Suzuki may be viewed as one for the future, his potential arrival could provide long-term stability in the club's goalkeeping department.