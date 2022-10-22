Manchester United coachc Ten Hag details why Ronaldo was dropped from Chelsea clash

Manchester United manager, Eric Ten Hag and striker, Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United manager, Eric Ten Hag has opened up on why it was necessary for him to drop Cristiano Ronaldo from the matchday squad against Chelsea.

The record holders of the English Premier League will be hosted by Chelsea on matchday 11 of the ongoing season but will be going to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 22, without Cristiano Ronaldo.



The Portugal national team captain was suspended and dropped from the matchday 11 squad for storming off the pitch before the final whistle on Wednesday, October 19, when Manchester United were playing Tottenham Hotspurs.



"It is a difficult decision [to leave him out], it’s clear. But there have to be consequences for bad behaviour and when it is the second time you can’t let it go because otherwise, it will be misty and miserable for the future. You have to take this measure. What I don’t like is I prefer the squad with Cristiano on board."



"I think it is justified [his reputation] because he has achieved a lot in his career. I don't have to mention. It is so brilliant. But he has to be aware that you get judged by the moment and how you are acting today. Especially in top sport, it is about today - it is not about age or about reputation," Eric Ten Hag said in his pre-match conference ahead of the Chelsea game.

Manchester United are currently 5th on the Premier League table with 19 points behind Chelsea and will move up on the ladder with a win at Stamford Bridge.



