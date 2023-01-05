12
Manchester United exploring to sign Kudus Mohammed after World Cup heroics

Thu, 5 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Manchester United are exploring options to sign Mohammed Kudus from Ajax this month, the Manchester Evening News have reported.

The Ghana attacker was been a livewire for Ajax in the ongoing Dutch season.

Kudus replicated the same form at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where he score two goals and grabbed an assist to his name despite Ghana's early elimination.

He has been linked to Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Borussia Dortmund among other top European clubs.

But according to the report, Manchester United are exploring beefing up their forward options with the Ghana international.

“Manchester United are exploring the prospect of signing Ajax striker Mohammed Kudus in this month's transfer window,” the report said.

“The Reds are determined to add to their forward options before the end of the month and are being linked with several possible targets. Kudus worked with United manager Erik ten Hag during the latter's time at Ajax.

“The report claims that United are yet to make an offer for the Ghana international, though talks 'behind the scenes' have been held," the reports added.

Erik ten Hag, who is the manager of the Premier League side signed Kudus from FC Nordsjaelland in 2020 and lifted the Dutch Eredivisie title in his maiden season.

Kudus has already reached double figures in goal contributions, scoring 10 goals in all competitions for Ajax.

