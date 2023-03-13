Manchester United fans claim vindication for Ronaldo as toilet facility at Old Trafford is flooded

A viral video of toilet facilities at Old Trafford overflooded has validated Manchester United legend, Cristiano Ronaldo's criticism of the club's failure to improve their facilities.

Ronaldo, in his explosive interview with Piers Morgan in 2022, slammed the club for not renovating the facilities, stating that 'nothing has changed', 12 years after his return to the Reds.



A video shared on Twitter by the handle @ste_conlon on Sunday, March 12, 2023, before Man United's game against Southampton, showed the toilet area flooded while the fans disgustingly walked through to ease themselves regardless.



"Just arrived at Old Trafford and not for the first time the toilets are overflooded with an inch of urine all over the floor. Disgusting to see. This is what the Glazers don’t want you to see. It’s that bad and has happened so many times I had to video it," he captioned the video.



The tweet which has gained over 3 million views with the video amassing over 1 million.



Some Man United fans reacting to the video applauded Ronaldo for calling out the club while rival fans troll them.

Ronaldo in his interview said: "Nothing changed since I left."



"The pool, the jacuzzi, even the gym, even some technology. Even the chefs who I appreciate, lovely people. I thought I would see new technology, infrastructure. I saw things I saw when I was 20!".



The interview which saw Ronaldo criticise the club in plain words fuelled his exit from the club two seasons after his return.



Former player, Jesse Lingard echoed Ronaldo's concerns during an interview in the Diary of a CEO podcast.



“They’re so behind on everything,” he told the Diary of a CEO podcast.

“You see [Manchester] City’s facilities, Tottenham’s facilities. People are miles ahead. Even the social [media] side of things.



Watch the poor condition of Old Trafford toilet facilities:









