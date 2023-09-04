Manchester United fans divided over Jadon Sancho's reply to Erik Ten Hag

Jadon Sancho and Erik Ten Hag

Fans of Manchester United have been left divided over who to defend after Jadon Sancho responded to claims by coach Erik Ten Hag on why he failed to include him in his match-day squad against Arsenal.

Manchester United lost 3-1 to Arsenal in their league match and after the match, Ten Hag who was left disappointed by the performance of his team reserved a few words for Jadon Sancho.



According to him, he decided to leave out the winger from his squad entirely due to his lack of performance in training.



"On his performance on training we didn't select him," Ten Hag said when asked about Sancho's absence from the travelling squad. "You have to reach the level every day at Manchester United. You can make choices in the front line, so in this game, he wasn't selected," the coach said.



However, in a sharp response on his social media, Jadon Sancho denied the claims made by his coach.



"Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people to say things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into, I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair! All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team. I respect all decision that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!"



The statements made by Sancho and Ten Hag have raised concerns over the suspected cold relationship between the coach and player.

While some believe that Ten Hag was wrong in giving out his player others defended the coach, claiming that Sancho has not proven himself in matches since joining the Red Devils.



Read the statements from Manchester United fans below





???? "Once a player makes a statement like that ... it's very difficult for a manager to keep him on board"



Mark Bosnich on Jadon Sancho's response to Erik ten Hag's comments ???? pic.twitter.com/6B3zx8rQ3P — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 4, 2023

Hi Jadon, come on @PiersUncensored and I’ll get you out of this Ten Hag nightmare. https://t.co/PbmWdGs7UI — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 3, 2023

Erik Ten Hag tactics is becoming tiring tbh, you have Garnacho and Hojlund on the bench but you still decide to play Anthony and Martial. And dropping Sancho was a howler. Just a piece of info from Arteta to Odegaard got him fumbling. pic.twitter.com/eU7rA1QF1r — KWESI PLUG ????????✌️???? (@Kwesi_Plug) September 4, 2023

Scapegoat? We all know your performances are poor, what scapegoat? — Lατιf (@iLatif_) September 3, 2023

I like this from Sancho but it's quiet concerning from the manager and player to be having a go at each other through media/social media — Aidan Walsh ???? (@AidanWalshMUFC) September 3, 2023

Ten Hag might be the problem — Mod (@CFCMod_) September 3, 2023

1. Disrespected Cristiano Ronaldo and slandered his name.



2. Disrespected De Gea and replaced him with a downgrade in the form of Onana. 3. Tried to use Maguire as an escape goat but failed.



4. Now disrespecting Jadon Sancho and telling lies about him.



TEN HAG is a FRAUD. — ???????????? Ä????????????????™️ ???? (@Lil_Aziiz) September 3, 2023

Erik ten Hag is always looking for a scapegoat every season. Too bad he had to make those silly comments to the press. — Uncle Wilson. (@iam_wilsons) September 3, 2023

We dey behind you ❤️ — MUIP (@ManUtdInPidgin) September 3, 2023

