Manchester United fans divided over Jadon Sancho's reply to Erik Ten Hag

Mon, 4 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fans of Manchester United have been left divided over who to defend after Jadon Sancho responded to claims by coach Erik Ten Hag on why he failed to include him in his match-day squad against Arsenal.

Manchester United lost 3-1 to Arsenal in their league match and after the match, Ten Hag who was left disappointed by the performance of his team reserved a few words for Jadon Sancho.

According to him, he decided to leave out the winger from his squad entirely due to his lack of performance in training.

"On his performance on training we didn't select him," Ten Hag said when asked about Sancho's absence from the travelling squad. "You have to reach the level every day at Manchester United. You can make choices in the front line, so in this game, he wasn't selected," the coach said.

However, in a sharp response on his social media, Jadon Sancho denied the claims made by his coach.

"Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people to say things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into, I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair! All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team. I respect all decision that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!"

The statements made by Sancho and Ten Hag have raised concerns over the suspected cold relationship between the coach and player.

While some believe that Ten Hag was wrong in giving out his player others defended the coach, claiming that Sancho has not proven himself in matches since joining the Red Devils.

Read the statements from Manchester United fans below



















JNA/KPE

