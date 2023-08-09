Manchester United fans jubilate as Harry Maguire nears West Ham move

Harry Maguire

Manchester United fans are in a joyous mood after the news broke that the club have reached an agreement with West Ham United for the sale of Harry Maguire.

West Ham have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Manchester United, agreeing to sign the centre-back for a £30 million transfer fee.



At the moment, the payment structure, as well as personal terms, are the next issues for discussion as both sides look to finalise the deal.



According to The Athletic, Harry Maguire, is on board with the move and believes it will help him prove himself while giving him regular playing time.



His departure has sparked excitement among United fans, who are relieved and believe they will not be able to find a better successor in French defender Jen Todibo.



Maguire joined Manchester United in 2019 for a cost of £80 million.



checkout the reactions below

Manchester United to West Ham after closing Harry Maguire deal pic.twitter.com/eiL4FK4dhZ — Cypy The Great (@Cypy254) August 9, 2023

I will miss you skipper



Best defender United have ever seen pic.twitter.com/VyVkLKIWD0 — Leribb ||| ????️???? (@Leribb_) August 9, 2023

TEARS IN MY EYES ????????????????❤️❤️❤️ — Prom Prom???? (@effizzzyy) August 9, 2023

WE’RE FINALLY FREE — Tyson (@UnitedTyson) August 9, 2023

West Ham are the biggest and greatest club in London — TWO TERTY (@TwoTerty_) August 9, 2023

David Moyes! I love you man. You rock my world pic.twitter.com/T3opWuVWsv — AJIBOLA ???? (@jibbyford_) August 9, 2023

We are finally free! David Moyes you have rocked our worlds and will forever be a red. pic.twitter.com/puK50U9Lfi — Dyl (@dhockey13) August 9, 2023

You’re sick if you’re a Manchester United fan and you love seeing Maguire leave



Me: pic.twitter.com/UMcLrd5iB1 — Bayo Otedola (@mister_ade5) August 9, 2023