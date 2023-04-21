1
Menu
Sports

Manchester United fans threaten to bomb Maguire's house after Sevilla display

Manchester United Captain, Harry Maguire Manchester United captain, Harry Maguire

Fri, 21 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester United fans have threatened to bomb captain Harry Maguire's house following the club's defeat in the UEFA Europa League, Sky Sports has reported.

Harry Maguire gave a bad pass which was intercepted by Morocco's Youssef En Nesyri who slotted home the first goal for the hosts.

The consistent mistakes of the England international has angered the fans who have called him out on various social media platforms and ask the club to show him the exit door in the summer.

However, some fans have way beyond abusing the footballer on social media to issue threats of bombing his house in Manchester.

"This is worrying news because Harry Maguire we're learning has received a bomb threat to his home. It has been taken seriously by the player who has reported it to the police."

"So far we know that a sweep at his home has been conducted by the police this afternoon. Harry has two young kids with his fiancée," the report from Sky Sports stated.



JE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users mourn lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi
‘Greatest danger to forests of Ghana was Sir John’ – Report
Gifty Anti speaks on marriage separation rumours
Yonny Kulendi is next CJ - New report shoots down Torkornoo's chances
How Chief Imam declared sighting of new moon, end of Ramadan 2023
How much Akufo-Addo, Alan paid delegates for votes at 2007 congress
How Oppong-Nkrumah plotted to bring me down over galamsey fight – IMCIM chair
Gabby replies Frimpong-Boateng
A current SC judge was lawyer of Mathias Alistair – Adom-Otchere
Why Michael Essien is 'bitter' about Ghana