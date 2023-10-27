Manchester United goalie Andre Onana defends teammate over racism row

Manchester United duo Andre Onana and Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United goalkeeper, Andre Onana, has defended teammate Alejandro Garnacho over a perceived racist tweet.

Garnacho while celebrating Onana's heroics in Man United's win over Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League posted a picture of Onana and captioned it with a Gorilla emoji.



Andre Onana saved a 90th-minute penalty to deny Copenhagen a last equalizer in the game that ended 1-0.



The Argentine youngster deleted the tweet a few minutes after suffering a backlash for the supposed racist post.



Onana, in reaction, stated he is not offended and that he fully understands the message behind Ganarcho's post, which is 'power and strength'.



"People cannot choose what I should be offended by. I know exactly what @garnacho7 meant: power & strength. This matter should go no further," he posted on Instagram.

Currently, the Football Association (FA) is observing the situation and could take action on the issue.



