Manchester United hold positive talks with Jeremie Frimpong's agent

Jeremie Frimpong 2223 2 Jeremie Frimpong currently playing for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga

Tue, 4 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Manchester United has reportedly engaged in positive talks with Jeremie Frimpong's agent.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian defender, who is currently playing for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, has been in outstanding form this season, registering eight goals and nine assists while playing as a right wing-back under coach Xabi Alonso.

Frimpong joined Leverkusen from Scottish club Celtic and had previously played for Manchester City. He is under contract with the German club until June 2025.

Frimpong's impressive performances under Alonso have earned him a place in the Netherlands squad for the World Cup. However, he was unable to make an appearance under former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal.

Despite being left out of new Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman's first squad for last month's Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Frimpong is still waiting to make his international debut.

As he is yet to play a senior match for the Dutch national team, he remains eligible to represent Ghana's national team, the Black Stars.

