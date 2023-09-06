Manchester United issue statement on Antony amid accusations of assault on ex-girlfriend

Manchester United winger, Antony

Manchester United have confirmed that police have taken charge of allegations levelled against their Brazilian winger Antony.

In a statement released on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the club cited that they are closely monitoring the situation and will offer an update when deemed necessary.



"Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the Police are conducting enquiries.



Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments. As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse," the club stated.



Antony has been accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin, who claims that the traumatic experience made her lose her 16-week pregnancy.



"He said that if I didn't stay with him, I wouldn't stay with anyone. I told him that I was pregnant, that he was scaring me, making my heart race. I was shaking with fear." Cavallin told Brazilian outlet UOL.



Cavallin also narrated an incident where she claimed Antony punched her in the chest.

"I don't remember exactly who the fight was about, but it was someone I had been with years ago. He punched me in the chest and my silicone turned over.



"And then I came to Brazil for surgery. I had to change the prosthesis. He said 'I didn't mean to hurt you, it was accidental, it wasn't a punch, I just pushed you, I just held you against the wall'," Cavallin said.



The former Ajax winger has been excused from Brazil's squad for the international break due to the investigations.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



EE/KPE