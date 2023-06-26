1
Manchester United join race to sign Kudus Mohammed - Reports

Kudus Mohammed 55676879 Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Mon, 26 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

English Premier League side, Manchester United, have reportedly joined an offer battle to sign Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed from Ajax.

Dutch reporter Mike Verweij claims Kudus has been shortlisted among the club's targets for the summer.

Man United have now become the third Premier League side to show interest in the former Nordjaelland man after Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion.

According to transfer expect Fabrizio Romano, among the aforementioned clubs Brighton has concrete interest in the Ghanaian.

"Understand Mohammed Kudus is one of the top targets for Brighton this summer. He’s on the list, the interest is concrete. Not an easy deal but Brighton like Kudus — no concrete talks with Chelsea. Brighton have not opened talks for Koopmeiners at this stage," he tweeted.

Kudus is also on the radar of German sign Borussia Dortmund who consider the midfielder as a replacement for Jude Bellingham.

Ajax is said to have placed a €50 million price tag on the Ghanaian whose contract runs out in 2025.

Mohammed Kudus enjoyed his best season since his move to the Dutch side in 2020. He scored 18 goals and provided 6 assists in 42 games in all competitions.

