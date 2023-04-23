3
Menu
Sports

Manchester United legened criticises Thomas Partey's recent performances for Arsenal

Thomas Partey 46578.jfif Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Sun, 23 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Manchester United player and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has singled out Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey for criticism following the Gunners' 3-3 draw against Southampton on Friday.

Neville took to Twitter to express his disappointment with the more experienced players in the Arsenal squad, claiming that Partey "hasn't been right" in the last three games.

"For Arsenal the more experienced players needed to step up and be composed.

"In the last 3 games the more experienced ones haven’t.

"The younger ones have looked more assured. Zinchenko, Jesus, Partey haven’t been right.

"They have 5 days to sort themselves out. The huddle last night a bluff!"

Arsenal are now gearing up for a crucial game against Manchester City on Wednesday, with the two teams separated by just five points in the Premier League table.

The Gunners will need to be at their best to take anything from the game, and Partey will be hoping to improve on his recent performances to help his side secure a vital victory.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users mourn lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi
‘Greatest danger to forests of Ghana was Sir John’ – Report
Gifty Anti speaks on marriage separation rumours
Yonny Kulendi is next CJ - New report shoots down Torkornoo's chances
How Chief Imam declared sighting of new moon, end of Ramadan 2023
How much Akufo-Addo, Alan paid delegates for votes at 2007 congress
How Oppong-Nkrumah plotted to bring me down over galamsey fight – IMCIM chair
Gabby replies Frimpong-Boateng
A current SC judge was lawyer of Mathias Alistair – Adom-Otchere
Why Michael Essien is 'bitter' about Ghana
Related Articles: