Manchester United legened criticises Thomas Partey's recent performances for Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Former Manchester United player and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has singled out Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey for criticism following the Gunners' 3-3 draw against Southampton on Friday.

Neville took to Twitter to express his disappointment with the more experienced players in the Arsenal squad, claiming that Partey "hasn't been right" in the last three games.



"For Arsenal the more experienced players needed to step up and be composed.



"In the last 3 games the more experienced ones haven’t.



"The younger ones have looked more assured. Zinchenko, Jesus, Partey haven’t been right.

"They have 5 days to sort themselves out. The huddle last night a bluff!"



Arsenal are now gearing up for a crucial game against Manchester City on Wednesday, with the two teams separated by just five points in the Premier League table.



The Gunners will need to be at their best to take anything from the game, and Partey will be hoping to improve on his recent performances to help his side secure a vital victory.