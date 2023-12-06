Manchester United set to extend contract of talented midfielder Kobbie Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo

English giants, Manchester United will look to extend the contract of talented teenager Kobbie Boateng Mainoo in the new year.

The England-born midfielder of Ghanaian descent sustained an injury in pre-season and missed the start of the 2023/24 football season.



After spending months on the sidelines, the player is back on his feet and debuted in the English Premier League with an outstanding performance when Manchester United faced Everton.



He was a key man in the thick of affairs as the Reds hammered the Toffees 3-0.



After his mesmerizing displays, everyone at the club has been assured of his prowess.

According to the information gathered, there is a clause in the contract of the player that allows Manchester United to extend his deal until June 2028.



Manchester United officials are keen on activating this clause in 2024 and will open talks with the player's camp to extend his contract.



The new contract will see Kobbie Mainoo getting a salary rise and an assurance that he is the future of the club’s midfield.