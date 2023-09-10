Manchester United suspend Antony due to domestic violence allegations

Antony

Manchester United have confirmed that winger, Antony will not return to the club after the international break due to domestic violence allegations raised against him.

In a statement released on Sunday, September 10, 2023, the club cited that the player has been excused until further notice.



“Man Utd acknowledges the allegations made against Antony. He will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations.



“As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse,” the statement reads.



The player in his statement confirmed that he has reached an agreement with the club to delay his return in his quest to prove his innocence.



“I have agreed with Manchester United to take a period of absence while I address the allegations made against me”.



“I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, and I will fully cooperate with the police”.

Antony is currently under investigation by the Sao Paulo court for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin.



Brazilian outlet UOL reported that the Sao Paulo court has commenced an investigation into accusations levelled against the former Ajax man.



Cavallin, who is a DJ and an influencer, in an interview with UOL, claimed that Antony abused her on various occasions between June 2022 and May 2023.



"He said that if I didn't stay with him, I wouldn't stay with anyone. I told him that I was pregnant, that he was scaring me, making my heart race. I was shaking with fear." Cavallin told UOL.



She added that she subsequently lost the baby after about 16 weeks of pregnancy, UOL indicated.



Cavallin also narrated an incident where she claimed Antony punched her in the chest.

"I don't remember exactly who the fight was about, but it was someone I had been with years ago. He punched me in the chest and my silicone turned over.



"And then I came to Brazil for surgery. I had to change the prosthesis. He said 'I didn't mean to hurt you, it was accidental, it wasn't a punch, I just pushed you, I just held you against the wall'," Cavallin said.



EE/OGB



