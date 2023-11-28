Manchester United wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo to pick England over Ghana - Report

Manchester United midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United wonderkid, Kobbie Mainoo is expected to pledge allegiance to England over Ghana.

Kobbie Mainoo has become the latest subject of tussle between England and Ghana following his impressive outing for Manchester United in their game against Everton on Sunday, November 26, 2023.



A report by the Daily Mail on Monday, November 27, 2023, indicates that the 18-year-old central midfielder is likely to pick England over Ghana.



According to the reports, there’s confidence within the corridors of the English FA that Kobbie Mainoo will commit his international career to England over Ghana.



Mainoo whose parents are Ghanaian was born in Stockport England has played for the English youth teams with the youngster currently a member of the England U-19 teams.

Owing to the nationality of his parents and having still not played for England at the senior level, Mainoo is eligible to play Ghana.



Interest in Mainoo from both England and Ghana has grown due to his masterful performance in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Everton on Sunday.



The youngster had an outstanding game, dictating play at the centre of the pitch for Manchester United who have now moved into the top six of the Premier League table.



At the end of the game, Mainoo’s stats read; 100% tackles won, 83% pass accuracy, 34/41 passes completed, 5 duels won, 3 ball recoveries, 2/3 dribbles completed, 2 long balls completed, 2 interceptions and 1 block.

His performance earned him praise from Manchester United legends Gary Neville and Roy Keane who have expressed admiration for his craft.



"There's an 18-year-old out there who looks more composed than anyone," said Neville on co-commentary during the game.



"Mainoo has been Manchester United's best player by a street. A brilliant, brilliant Premier League debut from him."



Speaking in a post-match interview, Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes said Kobbie Mainoo was his Man of the Match.

He said despite his age, the teenager has so much quality and never makes a mistake.



"A great match. For me, he is the man of the match. He put in a great performance. He is comfortable with the ball and never makes a mistake. For his age, he has so many qualities. He sees things before others,” Bruno Fernandes said after the win over Everton.







