Manfred Osei Kwadwo to spend four more weeks on the sidelines due to injury

Manfred Osei Kwadwo Mok Manfred Osei Kwadwo

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Manfred Osei Kwadwo is expected to be out of action until at least the end of November.

The midfielder suffered a muscle injury in his thigh while playing for SC Preußen Münster in the side's 2-0 win over Straelen on August 27, 2022.

Since then, Manfred Osei Kwadwo has been watching his team from the sidelines and hoping that he will return to the turf soon.

In an update on his injury, it has come to light that he is on schedule and will spend four more weeks on the sidelines after already missing the last two months during to the injury.

Asked when he will be able to play again in a recent interview, the Ghanaian said "I can't say exactly at the moment."

While he is optimistic about regaining full fitness very soon, his contract is also running out.

His current contract with SC Preußen Münster runs out at the end of the 2022/23 football season.

