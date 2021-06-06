Mantse Derby: Hearts of Oak announce 25-member squad for Great Olympics clash

Hearts will play Olympics on Sunday

Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak Samuel Boadu has announced his squad for Sunday's encounter in what has been christened the "Mantse Derby".

The Phobians are playing as guest of the Dade Boys in a Matchday 28 encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Boadu has largely kept faith in the regular squad, which he used in last Wednesday's victory against Liberty Professionals in Roun 64 of the FA Cup.



The Phobians lost by 2-0 in the first leg but a win in the return fixture consolidates their chances of winning the league for the first time in 12 years.



Below is the Hearts of Oak squad for Great Olympics clash



GOALKEEPERS:



Ben Mensah,



Richard Attah.

DEFENDERS:



Mohammed Alhassan,



Robert Addo,



Fatawu Mohammed,



Raddy Ovouka,



William Denkyi,



James Serwornu,

Nuru Sulley,



Larry Sumaila,



Caleb Amankwah



MIDFIELDERS:



Benjamin Afutu Kotey,



Frederick Ansah Botchway,



Abdul Manaf Gumah,

Emmanuel Nettey,



Salifu Ibrahim,



Michelle Sarpong,



Eric Dizan,



Dominic Eshun



STRIKERS:



Patrick Razak,

Abednego Tetteh,



Victor Aidoo,



Isaac Mensah,



Kojo Obeng Junior,



Daniel Afriyie