Many clubs in line for out-of-favour Prince-Osei Owusu

Bundesliga side Arminia Bielefeld, has received multiple offers for out-of-favour Ghanaian forward Prince-Osei Owusu.

The 23-year-old is back with the newly-promoted German Bundesliga outfit after a loan spell at 1860 Munich where he plundered in five-goal, four assists in 29 matches.



But the Ghanaian forward is deemed surplus to requirement and has been told to look for a club of his choice.



And Arminia Bielefeld sporting director Samir Arabi has said that clubs have inquired about the availability of the forward than any player.



"We don't actually have as many inquiries for any player as we do for Prince Owusu. All kinds of different types: abroad, first division, third division up and down. And up to now there has not been anything suitable for the player," he said

"He has a valid employment contract here [until 2021]. We respect that. Personally, I believe that it is always important for such a young player that you play. And if he has another season without a minute and then the contract expires from, I think, it will be extremely difficult for him to find a suitable club."



"We hope that something will come in that will satisfy the player and the agent."



Born in Wertheim, Owusu played just 13 games in Bielefeld, scoring two goals.