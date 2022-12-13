1
Menu
Sports

Maradona is GOAT - Luka Modric fires stray bullet at Messi

Maradona Is GOAT Luka Modric Fires A Stray Bullet At Messi Argentina's Lionel Messi and Croatia captain, Luka Modric

Tue, 13 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Croatia national team captain, Luka Modric, has refuted the "Greatest of All Time" (GOAT) tag ascribed to Lionel Messi after eulogizing the late Diego Armando Maradona.

Many football stakeholders believe that Lionel Messi's greatness surpasses that of Cristiano Ronaldo, Pele, Maradona, and all the others that came before him but that claim can never stick without a FIFA World Cup trophy.

Lionel Messi after losing the 2014 World Cup to Germany has another opportunity to write his name in gold but will have to eliminate Croatia to reach the finals of the 2022 Mundial.

Despite admitting the greatness of Lionel Messi, Luka Modric named Diego Armando Maradona as the greatest ahead of Croatia's semi-final game against Argentina.

"For me, Maradona is the greatest. Lionel Messi is a great player but Diego is Diego," Luka Modric said, as quoted by popular football enthusiast Frank Khalid on Twitter.

Argentina and Croatia will clash in the first semi-final game at the Lusail Iconic Stadium and kickoff will be at 7pm.

Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Mundial below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea
NDC Polls: I have no choice; I’ll work with whoever delegates elect – Mahama
Bagbin becoming a tyrant, wants to turn parliament into a palace - Muntaka
Court remands Bukom Banku and his son over stabbing
‘I want to be president for only four years, challenge me’ – Ken Agyapong
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
I will pay for the printing of albums for all 275 constituency delegates - Alan
Caprice robbery incident: Two shot dead, one arrested - Police
My husband maltreated me - Nayas
Related Articles: