Marcel Desailly features in African Dream Team who played for France

Desailly won the 1998 World Cup with France

Steve Mandanda

A long-time understudy for Hugo Lloris, Mandanda has nonetheless amassed 32 caps for France since making his debut in 2008.



The World Cup winner—like a few other players on this list—was eligible for the Democratic Republic of Congo, having been born in Kinshasa.



The stopper has three younger brothers—all goalkeepers—with Parfait having played for the Leopards.



Bacary Sagna



As a youngster, Sagna had hoped for an international future, although after the FSF failed to respond to his appeals, he ultimately opened the door to France.



The former Arsenal full-back made his Bleus debut in 2007, and would go on to make 65 appearances across nine years with the European giants.



He was an FA Cup winner with the Gunners in 2014.



Marcel Desailly



Accra-born centre-back who won 116 caps for Les Bleus following his debut in 1993.

The centre-back, who could have represented Ghana, was part of the team who won the World Cup in 1998, although he was dismissed in the final.



Basile Boli



Legendary Abidjan-born centre-back, who was twice a Ligue 1 winner with Olympique de Marseille before signing for Glasgow Rangers in 1994.



The defender won 45 caps for France, and while he didn’t represent Les Bleus at a World Cup, he was a Champions League winner with OM.



Patrice Evra



The long-time Manchester United left-back won 81 caps for France across a 12-year international career.



Unfortunately, his tenure with France fell between their two World Cup triumphs, although he did represent Les Bleus on the grandest stage.



Evra could have represented Senegal (the land of his birth), Guinea (via his father) and Cape Verde (mother).



Patrick Vieira

Another member of the 1998 World Cup-winning squad, Vieira always retained a close link with Senegal—the land of his birth.



An icon at Arsenal, he was a key figure during the early years of success under Arsene Wenger, and is currently head coach at OGC Nice.



Blaise Matuidi



Matuidi is eligible for two different African countries, having been born in Toulouse to a Congolese mother and an Angolan father.



An admirer of Jay-Jay Okocha, he couldn’t be tempted to represent one of the Caf teams, and instead, has amassed over 80 French caps.



He was a World Cup winner in 2018.



Claude Makelele



Born in Kinshasa, Makele could have represented the Democratic Republic of Congo—following in the footsteps of his father, Andre-Joseph.



Despite first being considered by France in 1995, he was overlooked for the ’98 World Cup winners, but would go on to earn 71 caps for Les Bleus.

He enjoyed some of his greatest success with Real Madrid, winning the Champions League in 2002, and was twice a Premier League winner with Chelsea.



Paul Pogba



While both of Pogba’s brothers represented Guinea, the midfield powerhouse has enjoyed a successful career with France, with whom he was a World Cup winner in 2018.



The midfielder has perhaps struggled to show his best form consistently at Manchester United, although he was previously an Italian champion—and Champions League finalist—with Juventus.



Zinedine Zidane



France’s greatest ever player, Zizou was the inspiration behind their ’98 World Cup success.



He was a Galactico at Real Madrid, following a successful stint at Juventus, and while he achieved legendary status due to his performances with France, it would have been fascinating to see him represent Algeria…the country of his parents.



Karim Benzema



Another player who could have represented Algeria, Benzema burst onto the scene as a precocious wonderkid at Olympique Lyonnais and has subsequently enjoyed great success at Real Madrid.



The hitman has 27 goals in 81 outings for France, although it should have been many more, with off-field controversies essentially ending his international career since 2015.



“It’s my parents’ country, it’s in my heart,” he said of his connection with Algeria in 2006.

