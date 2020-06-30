Sports News

Marcel Desially reveals why Ghana is struggling to end Afcon trophy drought

1998 World Cup winner with France, Marcel Desailly has said the interference by government and Football Association officials have been the reason why Ghana is struggling to end its Africa Cup of Nations trophy drought.

The Black Stars have come close to winning the continent's most prestigious tournament three times, ie, 1992, 2010, and 2015 after winning the ultimate in 1982.



However, the Chelsea legend believes the trophy drought can be overcome only when distractions are dealt with.



“If there aren’t egos on board with regards to who has achieved what," he told Footballmadeinghana.com in an interview.



“If the Minister of Sports doesn’t also interfere with the sports system.



“Yes they are helping with money but people should stay in their place.

“The coach should be allowed to coach, the president of the Federation should stay in his position while choosing the guy in charge and giving him all the tools to succeed.



“Board members should not be allowed to infiltrate the team to cause confusion.



“It will take time for Ghana to win the Afcon but if everything is in place and everyone is able to stay in their position,” he disclosed in an interview with footballmadeinGhana.com



Ghana’s last participation at Afcon 2019 ended in a disappointing round of 16 exits at the hands of Tunisia

