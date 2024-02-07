March to save Ghana football is long overdue - Nyaho-Tamakloe pledges support

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has given his blessing to a planned march against the dwindling fortunes of Ghana football.

The march, scheduled for February 14, 2024, is expected to start at Obra Spot in Accra with the submission of a petition to the authorities for action to reverse the rot in football administration in the country.



Nyaho Tamakloe, pledged his support for the march when he met some of the organizers of the march who paid a courtesy call to him.



"Concerning your protest march, I support it fully and I will say it is long overdue. Leaders of this country should know that the source of their power comes from the people and the people’s game is football, it is their passion.



"So, when that particular game is failing, then the government must know that it is failing," he stated without confirming his attendance or otherwise.

The poor outing of the Black Stars at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) was what triggered the decision to hold the march.



Meanwhile, the police have given greenlight to organizers to hold the march which is expected to draw football loving people from across the capital. A similar march is expected to take place in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.





SARA