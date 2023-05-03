Marcus Rashford comes to the aid of Manchester United legend who was declared bankrupt

Man United striker, Marcus Rashford

Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford has come to the aid of former Manchester United star Wes Brown who was recently declared bankrupt.

Brown, who spent almost 20 years at Old Trafford, has fallen on hard times after retiring from football.



Reports by the Daily Mail indicate that the 43-year-old owed HMRC and 'just a few thousand pounds' to a car company, which led to two creditors successfully lobbying for him to be made bankrupt.



But Rashford, who earns £200,000 a week, has stepped in to help Brown by renting him one of his luxurious properties at a cut-price rate.



Brown's former teammates, Michael Carrick and Wayne Rooney have also reportedly offered their help to Brown according to a report by The Mail on Sunday.

Brown was a key player for Manchester United during the Sir Alex Ferguson era, making over 350 appearances for the club.



He also won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and the Champions League during his time at Old Trafford.



