Mariano Bareto is not a magician – Bechem United coach

Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto

Bechem United coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle says he is unperturbed with the presence of Portuguese trainer Mariano Bareto at Asante Kotoko ahead of their clash later today.

The Porcupine Warriors will play host to the Hunters at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in an outstanding Ghana Premier League fixture.



Ahead of the game, Kasim Mingle has said that he is unfazed about Bareto being on the bench for the Kumasi-based club, saying he is not a magician.

“Bareto is not a magician; he is not doing anything different from what we are doing."



"If the boys put the performance we exhibited against Liberty in Kotoko’s game we will finish with them easily,” he told Happy FM.