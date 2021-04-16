Mariano Bareto names Asante Kotoko starting XI for Great Olympics game

Kotoko coach Mariano Bareto

Asante Kotoko Coach Mariano Bareto has named his starting eleven for the much-anticipated game against Great Olympics.

The Porcupine Warriors will face the Dade boys at the Accra Sports Stadium in matchday 20 of the Ghana Premier League this afternoon.



Ahead of the crucial game, the Portuguese trainer has announced his starting 11 with Andy Kumi Francis leading the attack.



Black Stars defender Christopher will continue his bench warming role under Bareto as Samuel Frimpong is preferred to the right-back position.



Emmanuel Sarkodie replaces suspended Fabio Gama whereas Patrick Asmah comes in for Augustine Okrah.



Below is the Asante Kotoko team to face Accra Great Olympics this afternoon:



Razark Abarola

Samuel Frimpong



Imoro Ibrahim



Yusif Mubarik



Abdul Ganiyu



Emmanuel Sarkodie



Habib Mohammed

Mudasiru Salifu



Emmanuel Gyamfi



Patrick Asmah



Andy Kumi Francis