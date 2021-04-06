Mariano Barreto announce 18-man squad for outstanding game against Bechem United

Asante Kotoko SC players ready for action

Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto has announced an 18-man squad for their outstanding game against Bechem United tomorrow.

The outstanding game was originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 24, 2021.



Asante Kotoko will travel to Obuasi today to continue preparation ahead of the Bechem United tie.



Mariano Barreto has named a strong 18-man squad to face the Hunters tomorrow.



The team traveled without their new striker Sarfo Taylor again. Other key players with the likes of Kwame Baah and Christopher Nettey have been replaced with General Captain Felix Annan and the new Brazilian Striker Michael Vinicius respectively.

Hoping Andy Kumi and Michael Vinicius spearhead the Porcupine Warriors up front tomorrow.



Meanwhile, Emmanuel Sarkodie and Adom Frimpong will be absent from the team list to Obuasi.



Asante Kotoko has played seventeen (17) matches with 28 points, scored 14 goals, and conceded 8 goals.



