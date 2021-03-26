Mariano Barreto arrives in Ghana to begin Kotoko job

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah and new coach Mariano Bareto

Asante Kotoko's new coach Mariano Bareto has arrived in the West African country to begin his new job.

The 64-year-old joins the Ghana Premier League giants on a one and half year deal, the club announced in a statement.



The Portuguese trainer returns to Ghana for a second stint after handling the Black Stars from 2004 to 2006.



Bareto will lead the Porcupine Warriors for the second round of the Ghana Premier League which kicks off next month.



Asante Kotoko finished in fourth place in the first round of the Ghana Premier League with 27 points.