Mariano Barreto names Kotoko starting XI for Bechem United game

Coach Mariano Barreto has named Asante Kotoko's starting XI for their game against Bechem United.
The Portuguese gaffer made three changes in his starting line for their match-week 16 outstanding fixture against Bechem United today.
Barreto has handed a starting berth to Andy Francis Kumi who joined the club recently on a four-and-half year deal from second-tier side Unistar Academy.
Following the unavailability of Christopher Nettey due to card accumulations, Samuel Frimpong will be operating the right-back with Habib Mohammed returning the squad list as a defensive midfielder.
Asante Kotoko is aiming for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title and will be leaving no stone unturned as they battle out with Bechem United this afternoon at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.
???? ???????????????? ???????????????? ????
Habib, Frimpong back in starting XI
???? Kumi gets first start
???? Vinicius starts from the bench
Senanu makes matchday squad for the first time since 2019
