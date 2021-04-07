0
Mariano Barreto names Kotoko starting XI for Bechem United game

Wed, 7 Apr 2021 Source: Football Ghana

Coach Mariano Barreto has named Asante Kotoko's starting XI for their game against Bechem United.

The Portuguese gaffer made three changes in his starting line for their match-week 16 outstanding fixture against Bechem United today.

Barreto has handed a starting berth to Andy Francis Kumi who joined the club recently on a four-and-half year deal from second-tier side Unistar Academy.

Following the unavailability of Christopher Nettey due to card accumulations, Samuel Frimpong will be operating the right-back with Habib Mohammed returning the squad list as a defensive midfielder.

Asante Kotoko is aiming for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title and will be leaving no stone unturned as they battle out with Bechem United this afternoon at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.

