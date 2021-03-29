Mariano Barreto supervises Asante Kotoko training for the first time

Barreto held his first training at the Adako Jachie training complex on Monday.

Portuguese manager, Mariano Barreto has taken charge of Asante Kotoko for the first time.

Barreto, a former Black Stars coach joined the Ghana Premier League side on a one and half year deal ahead of the second half of the season.



The Porcupine Warriors have been without a substantive coach following the sacking of Maxwell Konadu in December 2020.



Johnson Smith and Abdul Gazelle have been in charge of the club until Barreto was appointed.



With Barreto now in charge, Smith and Gazelle are now serving as Youth team coaches.

Kotoko finished the first half of the season in the 4th position on the summit with 27 points.



The Reds are now preparing for the matchday 18 games against Eleven Wonders at the Nana Ameyaw Park this weekend.