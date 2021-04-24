Mariano Barreto welcomes back Gama and Okrah for Medeama duel

Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto

Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto has welcomed the return of key duo Fabio Gama and Augustine Okrah for his side’s game against Medeama SC.

The Porcupine Warriors will face fellow title contenders Medeama SC in a crucial Ghana Premier League home fixture on Saturday at the Len Clay Stadium, Obuasi.



The duo missed Asante Kotoko’s last game against Great Olympics and their absence glaringly affected the side as they laboured to a goalless draw.



Gama missed the Olympics clash due to accumulated cards hence his suspension while Okrah wasn’t risked for the encounter due to injury.

However, ahead of the Medeama fixture, Barreto has confirmed that the two players who remain key to his plans are available for selection.



“We are stronger with Okrah and Gama. Okrah didn’t play the last game because he was injured and we didn’t want to risk him. But he and Gama are ready,” Barreto revealed in a pre-match interview.