Mario Balotelli asks his biological parents to speak Ghanaian language 'Twi' live on TV

Mario Balotelli engages his biological parents in a video call live on TV

Italian footballer of Ghanaian descent Mario Balotelli Barwuah in a live TV interview asked his biological parents to speak the Ghanaian language Twi.

The 30-year-old was with his younger brother live on TV when he phoned his parents.



The AC Monza forward born to Ghanaian parents before adopted by the vastly wealthy Sylvia and Francesco Balotelli who came to the aid of Mario and his biological parents.



Mario took to his foster parents very kindly and took the last name, Balotelli.



The former Manchester City star in a series of videos online has shown his admiration for the West African country and feels proud of his roots.

Balotelli joined the Serie B side a fortnight ago and played his first game for the club in their 3-0 victory over Salernitana on Wednesday.



Watch the conversation which transpired between Balotelli and his parents:



