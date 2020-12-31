Mario Balotelli celebrates debut goal for AC Monza with Kevin-Prince Boateng

Mario Balotelli celebrated his first goal for AC Monza in their 3-0 victory against Salernitana in Serie B on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
The 30-year-old just took four minutes on the pitch to announce his presence after he tapping in from a Carlos Augusto pass.
The former Manchester City striker celebrated the goal with former AC Milan and Barcelona forward Kevin-Prince Boateng.
The Italian striker started the game alongside Kevin-Prince Boateng and former Juventus Under 23 striker Dany Mota Carvalho in Monza’s attacking trident.
Monza went on to win the match 3-0 courtesy of goals from Antonio Barilla and Marco Armellino.
