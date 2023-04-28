Mario Balotelli names Victor Osimhen among next batch of world-class players

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen

Italian striker Mario Balotelli has identified Nigeria's Victor Osimhen as a member of the next batch of era-defining players.

Speaking on Muschi Selvaggio's podcast, Balotelli also predicted that AC Milan's Rafael Leao could reach the same level as Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.



According to Balotelli, Osimhen and Leao have the potential to become world-class players if they maintain their focus.



He stated, "also keep an eye on Leao and Osimhen: with the right head, they can reach the level of Erling and Kylian."

Balotelli, however, acknowledged that the next generation of players would get their recognition once Messi's dominance ends.



He said, "as long as Messi plays, I will continue to say that he is the strongest player around. Afterwards, perhaps, it will be the turn of Haaland and Mbappe."



JNA/KPE