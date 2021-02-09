Mario Balotelli returns to Monza squad ahead of Serie B game against Vicenza

Mario Balotelli Barwuah is set to make his second appearance for AC Monza ahead of their Serie B game against Vicenza on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old Balotelli scored four minutes into his debut with Serie B's Monza in a 3-0 win over first-place Salernitana in December last year.
Balotelli has not played for the club since then and makes a return to the squad for today's game.
Monza was held at home in their last game by league leaders Empoli and will be seeking a win against Vicenza in today’s game.
Below is AC Monza squad for the Vicenza clash:
Lamanna, Donati, Anastasio, Barberis, Gytkjaer, D'Errico, Sommariva, Frattesi, Bettella, Scaglia, Barillà, Armellino, Di Gregorio, Scozzarella, Maric, Ricci, Colpani, Carlos Augusto, Sampirisi, Balotelli, Mota Carvalho, Diaw, D'Alessandro, Pirola.
